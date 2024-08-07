No injuries in Humboldt Street warehouse fire

Firefighters respond in force to warehouse fire on Humboldt Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Everyone is safe after a fire at a large warehouse on Humboldt Street in the city of Rochester.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. in the back of the building, in the loading dock area. But the time the fire crews arrived, anyone inside the building had gotten out.

Firefighters called a third alarm because of how big the building was and also because of a problem with the water.

“Companies did have some difficulties obtaining water due to the hydrant locations – they’re a little spread out in this area. They obtained water; truck companies set up for aerial operations in case of an extension, and they started working on extinguishing the fire,” said Lt. Jackie Sierra, public information officer with the Rochester Fire Department.

She added: “Because of the size of the building and the scattered water source, we have a third alarm, which gave us about 14-15 companies; over 50 firefighters responded to this.”

The fire was under control by 5:03 p.m., Sierra said, with damage to the rear of the building. Crews remained on scene to make sure all hot spots are put out and to continue investigating.