No injuries in Ross Street house fire

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There were no injuries in a house fire that started around 10 p.m. on Ross Street.

The fire appears to have started near the front of the house around the front enclosed porch, and extended into the stairway.

The Rochester Fire Department battalion chief told News10NBC that there was a disabled man inside, but he was not injured. News10NBC is awaiting more details about a possible cause of the fire.