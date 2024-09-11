No injuries in Thruway crash involving tractor trailer, construction vehicle

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A tractor trailer carrying glass on the Thruway hit two vehicles, including a construction vehicle, and flipped over Tuesday, sending it down a hill.

It happened on the westbound lane between the Henrietta and Le Roy exits.

First responders closed the right lane and shoulder while they cleaned up the scene. Henrietta firefighters said they would be closed through the night.

The Henrietta Fire Department says there were no injuries.

According to a post from the Henrietta Fire District, the crash was the result of a tractor trailer hauling empty glass jars that struck a passenger vehicle and then hit a wheeled excavator that was doing work on the Thruway. The impact tore the axle off the excavator. The tractor trailer rolled down a hill, taking out some 100 feet of guardrail. The tractor trailer driver and passenger vehicle driver were uninjured and the excavator driver received minor injuries. The right lane and shoulder will be closed through the night while authorities attempt to recover the truck and trailer. NYSP are investigating.