‘No one gets turned away’: Warming centers reach capacity as temperatures drop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With Monroe County remaining at Code Blue and temperatures well below freezing, many of Rochester’s warming centers are at capacity.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with the people who run two shelters and stopped by the House of Mercy for an up-close look at how they are accommodating people who need shelter.

Jacob Johnson spent weeks outside in the extreme cold, knowing he wouldn’t be able to survive the elements. When he came to the House of Mercy on Wednesday, he saw dozens of people in the same situation and was doubtful he would be able to stay.

“They helped me to have a bed for the night and you know that meant not being in the cold, so I’m grateful,” Johnson said.

Earl Thomas, a supervisor at the House of Mercy for the past 6 years, was once in Johnson’s shoes. Now 10 years sober, he’s happy to pay it forward. The House of Mercy has roughly 80 beds, all of which are full. With the Code Blue in effect, around 25 people are coming in every day, and they don’t turn anyone away.

“We also make sure we have cots if we need, which we have here try to provide for other residents. So if they get cold, they won’t have to be on the floor,” Thomas said.

When you enter the overflow room, they offer you a cot, blankets, a pillow, and toiletries. However, the challenge remains as the shelter reaches capacity.

“There are a couple of people who come during the middle of the night that will until the next day be in a chair or be at a table, unfortunately,” said Kim Buyers, Director of Social Work at House of Mercy.

Buyers showed the area with cubicles and beds that are at capacity, emphasizing that for many, this is all they have. “It means the world to them because very often they have not had a clean environment to lay their head down,” she said.

Anna Valeria, CEO of Open Door Mission, says they are dealing with unprecedented numbers. They have 52 beds and had roughly 118 people in the men’s shelter alone. In the women’s shelter, they have 30 people.

“When we run out of bed we have cots, when we run out of cots we have chairs, we are literally converting offices into bedrooms,” Valeria said.

Both the House of Mercy and the Open Door Mission are accepting volunteers in addition to donations of gently used clothing, shoes, winter items, and money. You can learn how to donate or help at the House of Mercy here and the Open Door Mission here.

