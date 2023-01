ROCHESTER, N.Y. A shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit, but police say a vacant building was hit. Investigators tell us a vehicle leaving the area around the same time crashed into another car nearby.

No one was hurt. There is no word on if the crash is related to the shooting. If you have any information, call 911.