No one in custody from Monday robbery at convenience store in Walworth

WALWORTH, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at a convenience store on Canandaigua Road in Walworth.

Deputies were called to the store at 9:13 p.m. Monday, and a clerk reported that a white male, dressed all in black, approached the counter and demanded money. he kept one hand in his pocket, giving the clerk the impression that he was armed. He left on foot heading north on Canandaigua Road, with an undisclosed amount of cash. The immediate area was searched, including using a K9, but no suspect was located.

The investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 946-9711.