No one injured when plane skids off runway at Rochester airport

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
A plane skidded off the runway at the Rochester airport on Jan. 18, 2024. (WHEC photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – No one was hurt when an airplane skidded off the runway at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday.

This happened just before 4 p.m.

Fifty passengers and three crew members were onboard. They were moved off the plane and transported to the airport terminal on buses.

A spokesman for the airport says the plane, an AA Flight 5811 from Philadelphia, landed safely, but while turning, veered into the grass.

The cause has not yet been determined.

At least one flight, due to come in at 4:10 p.m., was diverted.

News10NBC has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.