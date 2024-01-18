No one injured when plane skids off runway at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – No one was hurt when an airplane skidded off the runway at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Thursday.

This happened just before 4 p.m.

Fifty passengers and three crew members were onboard. They were moved off the plane and transported to the airport terminal on buses.

A spokesman for the airport says the plane, an AA Flight 5811 from Philadelphia, landed safely, but while turning, veered into the grass.

The cause has not yet been determined.

BREAKING: An @AmericanAir plane has slide off the runway at @ROCAirport. 53 people on board, no one is injured. Looks like passengers will have to be bussed back to the terminal. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/ZWu8hvw02U — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) January 18, 2024

At least one flight, due to come in at 4:10 p.m., was diverted.

