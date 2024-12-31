‘No one should ever have to go that way’: Aunt expresses anger, sadness at rally for Robert Brooks

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A rally took place outside the Monroe County Jail, where dozens have gathered to demand justice and call for changes to New York’s prison system.

The event is in support of Robert Brooks, with attendees holding candles and using loudspeakers to amplify their message.

News10NBC spoke with the aunt of Robert Brooks. She expressed gratitude for the community’s support, saying the family feels honored.

“It’s been tragic. I’ve been angry. I’ve been going through a bunch of different emotions. Happy, sad. I just want to hurt somebody sometimes because of what happened to him. No one should ever have to go that way, you know? So it doesn’t take that many people to do such tragic things to a man that’s handcuffed,” said Barbara Brooks.

The rally continues to draw supporters who stand in solidarity with Robert Brooks.

