No Real ID? No flight: New requirements for domestic air travel start May 2025

If you're planning to fly, you'll need a REAL ID

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Starting May 7, 2025, anyone planning to board a domestic flight will need a REAL ID driver’s license or another form of identification, like a passport. News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with travelers at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, who support the new requirement.

A REAL ID is a federally approved state-issued driver’s license or ID card that meets specific security standards. The main difference is a star or flag at the bottom of the license. Once the deadline passes, TSA officers will not allow travelers into the checkpoint without a REAL ID or another valid form of ID. Here is a list of acceptable identification.

The government aims to improve the accuracy of driver’s licenses and identification cards. This initiative was recommended by the 9/11 Commission after it was found that the 9/11 hijackers used fraudulent driver’s licenses.

Travelers at the airport expressed their support for the added security. One couple showed their REAL ID obtained last year, while another woman plans to get hers before the deadline.

“I think anything that identifies you better and anyone from taking your identity is very helpful,” one traveler said.

Another wasn’t totally convinced it would completely deter terrorists, but thought it could help. “I’m not sure — if you can duplicate one, you can duplicate more,” he said. But, he added, “It’s a good idea to have an extra layer.”

According to the DMV, there is no extra fee for obtaining a REAL ID compared to a standard license.

To get a REAL ID, go to the DMV with necessary documents.

