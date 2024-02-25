No snow, but plenty of cold as School No. 12 holds Winterfest

School No. 12 hosts annual Winterfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While it didn’t look like winter outside Saturday, it sure felt like it. So, Winterfest at School No. 12 in the city of Rochester still worked!

Families gathered to spend some time outside, and while the lack of snow prevented any snowshoeing, sledding or skating, they still got the opportunity to learn a lot about winter weather and nature. Between shelter building, hikes, bird watching, games and snacks, there was plenty to do.

“Everything we do here at School 12, we try to incorporate access to nature and getting our kids outside, connecting with our natural spaces — so this event is just kind of highlighting what has become part of our community here at School 12,” said Kyra Stephenson, Nature-Based Learning coach at School #12.

This was the third annual Winterfest at School #12, and the families seemed to love it.