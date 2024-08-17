No strike: University of Rochester, facilities workers come to contract agreement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Strike averted.

After months of negotiations, University of Rochester union facilities workers have agreed to a contract. Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers voted Friday to approve a multi-year contract agreement, 177 to 76.

The union had threatened to strike during student move-in days at UR this coming Monday and Tuesday.

In a statement, the union says both sides were able to give and take enough to both walk away with achievements.

“… Neither side walks away with every single person being happy but on the union side we fought hard together to be able to give the skilled trades the recognition that they are due while creating a little separation to motivate everyone to want to develop themselves and their skills to move higher up while still moving their wages each year if they are happy with the role that they are in. It’s tug of war the whole way, but at the end of the day U of R heard what we were saying and ultimately made some big moves to get this done together!” the statement read in part.

A spokesperson for University of Rochester says leadership is grateful they came to a fair and equitable resolution.

“After months of negotiations, the University of Rochester and IUOE have reached agreement on a multi-year contract renewal, which today was ratified by union members. The University is grateful that through months of good faith bargaining, the two groups were able to achieve a fair and equitable resolution. We deeply appreciate the work of these staff members and they are valued members of our University community,” university spokesperson Sara Miller stated.