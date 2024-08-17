No suspects in custody after shooting on Champlain Street; victim has ‘life-threatening’ injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 31-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday morning. Rochester Police believe the shooting happened on Champlain Street.

Police responded to Champlain Street, near Jefferson Avenue, for the report of a man shot, at around 11:27 a.m. Saturday. Officers learned the victim already had been taken by a private vehicle to Strong Memorial Hospital. They say they found evidence that the shooting did happen on Champlain.

The man was shot at least once in the lower body, police said.

There are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.