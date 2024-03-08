Nobody in custody yet after police surround Lake Avenue home for hours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake Avenue is back open to traffic, but the suspect Rochester Police were looking for is not in custody.

Rochester Police surrounded a Lake Avenue home for hours after hearing that the suspect in a gunpoint robbery was inside, and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on the home.

Officers had responded to the 400 block of Lake Avenue, between Lorimer and Emerson streets, just after 4:30p.m. for the report of the robbery. Officers met with a 21-year-old man who said at least one suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded money. Police heard the suspect was inside a residence near the intersection with Phelps Street and surrounded it, trying to make contact with the suspect. After no contact was made, the SWAT team arrived. News10NBC journalists observed the SWAT vehicles on scene.

Lake Avenue and the surrounding streets reopened to vehicles and pedestrians shortly before 10 p.m., and the large police presence ended. Police said nobody was in custody, but the investigation is continuing.