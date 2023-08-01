Nobody injured in Campbell Park fire; cats rescued

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire in the first-floor living room of a two-family house at 195 Campbell Park on Monday afternoon.

Nobody was home in the apartment, and the tenants of the other apartment escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived and were able to re-occupy their space, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 4:21 p.m. for the report of a house fire. They contained the fire damage to the first floor of the apartment where the fire started, but there was smoke and water damage inside that apartment. The Red Cross assisted the people displaced from that apartment.

RFD crew also rescued three cats from the apartment and gave them oxygen; they are expected to survive, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.