Non-profit hosts women and girls conference advocating for mental health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Taking mental health into your own hands: That was the idea behind the women and girl’s conference hosted by non-profit You Are Beautifully Made.

The conference featured workshops, speakers, trainings on mental health, coping mechanisms and relationship building.

The woman behind the conference tells us people who need professional support are often put on waiting lists, but people who need help can’t afford to wait.

“Back when my daughter was a teenager, she was diagnosed with many different illnesses,” says founder and CEO of You Are beautifully Made, Ronieka Burns. “And so what I had to do was look outside in the community to see what resources created a platform to bring the resources were available, and it was difficult. So what I did was, I created a platform to bring the resources the people.”

Burns says the main focus of Saturday’s conference was girls between the ages of 10 and 16, because that is the most vulnerable age range.