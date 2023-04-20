Nonprofits partner to spay and neuter cats in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a feline frenzy!

On Thursday a local non-profit is aiming to spay and neuter more than 100 cats in Rochester. The event is a partnership between the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, Lollypop Farm, and Alley Cat Allies.

Leaders say the drive is a comprehensive approach to improve the infrastructure in communities for the humane care of cats and kittens.

The event also included vaccinations, microchips, ear tips, and other vet care free of charge.