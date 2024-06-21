Nonprofit builds, distributes bikes to Rochester children

Nonprofit builds and distributes bikes to Rochester children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nonprofit “Can’d Aid” built, and is distributing, 110 bikes to Rochester first- and second-graders at School 22.

For many kids, this is their very first bicycle, providing a valuable opportunity to get outside and be active.

“Getting out here and allowing these kids to get these bikes is going to be awesome. A lot of these kids don’t have the opportunity to get bikes, and they’re spending an average of seven hours a day on screens,” said Jeff Lenosky, Can’d Aid ambassador.

The group plans on donating 1,200 bikes over the course of this year.