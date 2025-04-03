Nonstop flights from Rochester to Nashville will begin Thursday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Country music fans and surfing enthusiasts will love the two new destinations that the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is offering.

Starting Thursday, Avelo Airlines will begin nonstop flights to Nashville, Tenn., twice a week. The flights to Music City’s Nashville International Airport will take off on Thursdays and Sundays.

On Friday, Avelo will also begin nonstop flights to Wilmington, N.C., a port city known for its beaches and surfing community. The flights will head to Coastal North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport on Mondays and Fridays.

Rates start at $39 and you can get tickets here. Avelo already has three other destinations out of Rochester — Raleigh / Durham, N.C., Charlotte, N.C., and Lakeland, Fla.