Norfolk Southern train collides with a tractor-trailer in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. — New York State Police say a Norfolk Southern train collided with a tractor-trailer in the Town of Warsaw.

The collision in Wyoming County led to the closure of Treusell Road and Wilder Road. No one was injured and the train didn’t derail.

Norfolk Southern has been under scrutiny for several high-profile train accidents, including the derailment that forced thousands to evacuate from East Palestine, Ohio in February. Toxic chemicals had to be released from train cars for several days to prevent a possible explosion.

There was also a derailment in Calhoun County, Alabama, hours before the company’s CEO testified before Congress. A review of safety data by NBC News showed that from 2018 to 2022, Norfolk Southern averaged 0.88 accidents per million miles, which is slightly above the average of the country’s six other major companies.

Road closure- Town Warsaw, Treusell Rd and Wilder Rd for a Norfolk Southern Train collision with a tractor trailer. No injuries, no derailment. pic.twitter.com/0vsPcyzmob — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) April 20, 2023