North American river otter pups born at Seneca Park Zoo for the first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo, along with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, announced Tuesday that their nine-year-old female North American river otter Ashkii gave birth to a litter of three otter pups on Jan. 28.

According to Veterinarian Chris McKinney at Seneca Park Zoo, Ashkii had two female pups and one male pup and they all appeared healthy during their initial exam.

The pups were sired by Gary, who was transferred to the zoo in 2023 based on a breeding recommendation made by a Species Survival Plan Program through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

Although Ashkii had a litter before arriving at Seneca Park Zoo, these are the first North American river otter pups to be born at this zoo.

“This is a remarkable and proud moment in the history of the Zoo,” said Zoo Superintendent Bob Lee.

Seneca Park Zoo states that the pups will not be swimming in their habitat for awhile, but guests will have the chance to view them virtually in the Creatures from the River’s Edge building starting Saturday.

Here are more photos of the pups, being held by McKinney.