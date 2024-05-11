Northern Lights: Aurora could be seen through weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The super-charged Northern Lights touched Rochester’s skyline.

The super charge comes, thanks in part, to the severe solar storm from the sun, which includes a series of solar flares and eruptions — creating bright-colored skies lit up in hot pink, green and purple hues all over the world, including in locations the auroras don’t normally shine.

Typically, the Northern Lights are only seen in high latitudes. But during intense solar storms, like Friday’s, they could be seen farther south than expected, with reports of sightings in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

As a result, the Space Weather Prediction Center issued its first “Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch” since 2005.

The incredible displays of aurora could last through the weekend.