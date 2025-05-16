NPR editor set to speak at UR graduation on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tommy Evans, the managing editor at NPR News and a 1999 University of Rochester graduate, is set to speak at the university’s graduation on Friday.

Commencement will be at Fauver Stadium. Over 4,000 undergraduates and graduates are expected to get their diplomas. University President Sarah Mangelsdorf and students will also speak at commencement.

Graduation comes at a tumultuous time for the university. Graduate workers have been on strike since late April, calling for university leaders to grant them a private election agreement to vote on whether to unionize.

Union organizers say they plan to disrupt commencement to “demand a fair process to form their union”. They will hold a rally at the UR main entrance at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Wilson Boulevard.