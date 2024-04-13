NTID, Strong museum team up for Deaf Day of Play

Deaf Day of Play at the Strong

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was Deaf Day of Play at the Strong National Museum of Play.

For the fourth year, Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf is partnering with the museum to celebrate the rich history of Rochester’s deaf community.

Interpreting services were provided by students with RIT’s American Sign Language program.

“It helps me to meet new deaf people, more signing styles — like, I’ve never interpreted for a deaf child … so that was a fun experience to learn how to do,” said RIT student interpreter Joshua Sitte. “It just feels really nice to be able to give back to the community, to interpret here.”

Guests could enjoy ASL stories and visit the play lab to create a stop-motion ASL video.