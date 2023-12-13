NTSB releases report on cause of 2022 helicopter crash in Genesee County that killed two

ELBA, N.Y. — The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the Mercy Flight crash in Genesee County that killed two including a Churchville man, saying crew member error was likely the cause.

The Bell Helicopter crash happened during a training exercise in April of 2022. The crash killed the pilot, 60-year-old James Sauer of Churchville, who was a retired Rochester Police officer along with a New York State Police and National Guard pilot. The flight instructor, Stewart Dietrick of Texas, was also killed.

According to the report, the crew was practicing an emergency maneuver to train for a vortex ring state, a dangerous flying condition that makes a helicopter more difficult to control. On the crew’s second training flight on the day, the helicopter abruptly descended and crashed.

The NTSB says the probable cause of the crash was the pilot’s inappropriate flight control inputs during the exercise. That likely caused the helicopter’s rotor blade to hit its tail boom, leading to an in-flight breakup. The report also says the flight instructor’s inadequate monitoring of the flight may have contributed.

The report says there is no evidence that the helicopter malfunctioned. The helicopter crashed off Norton Road on its left side, crushing the cockpit and catching on fire at the engine. You can read the complete report here: