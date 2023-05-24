Number of travelers soar through the Rochester airport with summer ahead

ROCHESTER N.Y. – As the Memorial day weekend approaches, TSA officials at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport say they’re ready for the summer travel season. But there are a few things you should keep in mind if you plan to fly.

The Rochester airport is already seeing a surge of travelers. The Federal Security Direct for TSA Bart Johnson said 15 flights already went out before 10 this morning.

“They’re averaging about 4,500 passengers a day and that will continue to increase obviously as Memorial Day approaches,” says Johnson.

There are some simple things you can do to make your security check goes smoothly. Johnson said you should always start with an empty bag.

“Literally go inside of it and make sure that nothing is in it. And if you do that, you’ll make sure that you won’t bring to the airport something that is prohibited,” Johnson said.

Johnson says this is unfortunately something that happens often, especially with children.

“That is not an unusual thing to occur where a replica, look-alike weapon is packed and it goes through the X-ray, and it looks like a real weapon. So, we literally have to shut down the checkpoint, pause everything which causes a delay,” says Johnson.

In addition to weapons and replica weapons, things like flammables, knives, and razors are also prohibited.

“It’s just so critically important that people plan and prepare and know what they’re going to go through at the checkpoint,” says Johnson.