Nurses at Rochester General Hospital will vote Wednesday on whether to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union that represents nearly 900 nurses and allied professionals at Rochester General Hospital will vote on Wednesday about whether to go on strike.

Voting runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at 1323 East Ridge Road. The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) is considering going on strike because it still hasn’t negotiated a deal with hospital management on wages, staffing, benefits, and other work conditions. The union held a two-day strike in August after it couldn’t reach a deal.

Nurses say they deserve better pay and are spread too thin to provide good care for patients. They unionized last year and are trying to reach their first ever contract. RUNAP and hospital leaders have met during 23 collective bargaining sessions since last October, all ending without a contract.

During the last strike, nurses picketed outside of RGH’s main entrance and down Portland Avenue. The strike didn’t impact patient care and the hospital temporarily contracted hundreds of nurses.