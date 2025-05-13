Nurses’ union accuses RGH of failing to meet minimum staffing levels

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The nurses’ union at Rochester General Hospital is accusing the hospital of failing to meet the minimum staffing standards set by their contract.

The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents about 1,000 nurses, claims that so far this year, there hasn’t been a single 12-hour union shift that was fully staffed from start to finish.

The union says RGH needs to pay a $100,000 fine because the hospital hasn’t reached proper staffing levels. The nursing shortage has been a nationwide problem since COVID, but let’s just look at RGH.

New York’s nurse staffing law was passed in 2021. Nurses unionized at RGH in 2022 and got a contract the following year. That contract added some parameters and punishments on top of the state law, but the union says it’s still not enough and RGH isn’t following what it agreed to.

On March 27, their medical intensive care unit had 18 patients. The RGH staffing plan asks for 13 nurses, but only 10 were on the books, and then one called out sick. So RGH had nine in the unit, one nurse for every two patients.

Some of these shifts marked understaffed still do hit the state legal minimums. For example, one nurse for every two patients in a critical care unit is the legal minimum. However, the union said it’s well below the minimum RGH wrote out on paper and they say it’s bad for patient care and safety.

News10NBC reached out to hospital management, who said they’re aware of the conference on Tuesday that the union is planning but had no further comment.

If the hospital gets fined, that money would be paid out directly to the nurses who worked, almost like hazard pay. It would be about $100 per nurse.

As for staffing enforcement from New York State itself, advocates say that’s a whole other problem affecting almost half of the hospitals in the state. Not every shift at RGH is against the state minimum, just against the contract, which is still illegal but can be harder to enforce.

RUNAP union members voted to ratify their first-ever contract back in October 2023.

