Nursing job fair will take place Tuesday afternoon in Fairport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Highland Hospital is holding a job fair on Tuesday for nurses of all experience levels and nursing students. It will take place at the Fairport Brewing Co. on University Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m.

You can RVSP to the job fair here or call the nurse recruiting hotline at (585) 341-6560 with any questions. The hospital’s programs include the Nurse Residency Program which helps new nurses transition between life as a student and life as a professional.

There is also the Growing our Nurses program, which offers training opportunities, tuition reimbursement, and scholarships to help nurses continues to learn. The Medical Executive Committee and the Marion C. Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund each offers a $1,000 scholarship to nurses and employees pursuing a Bachelor of Nursing degree.

Highland Hospital also has the Student Nurse Patient Care Technician Program, which allow students to gain clinical experience. To be eligible, you must be enrolled in a nursing program and have successfully completed at least one clinical semester.