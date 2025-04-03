NWS warns about possible flooding around Ellison Park on Thursday

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The National Weather Service is warning people about the possibility of flooding around Ellison Park on Thursday that may impact Blossom Road.

NWS says that Irondequoit Creek was at 9.2 feet just before 7 a.m. because of runoff from heavy overnight rain. Even though we’re not expecting any major rainfall on Thursday, the water level could continue to rise.

The NWS flood warning will last through 8 p.m. As a reminder, if roads are flooded, turn around instead of getting stuck in the water.



