Senior Democrat holds off on calling for Sandra Doorley’s resignation

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The actions of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, who is facing scrutiny for refusing to pull over during a traffic stop by Webster police, have prompted calls for an investigation among local Democrats. However, New York State Assemblyman Harry Bronson, a senior Democrat, has not yet joined the chorus of voices calling for her resignation.

The traffic stop that happened on April 22, was caught on an officer’s body camera, showing Doorley repeatedly ignoring police commands, using her job title, and swearing at the officer. Despite the backlash, Bronson is advocating for an investigation to precede any calls for resignation. He pointed to the need for clarity on Doorley’s actions during the traffic stop, including her reasons for not stopping and her eagerness to get home.

Bronson’s hesitation is notable, especially considering his past willingness to call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation amid multiple allegations of misconduct. He emphasized the importance of understanding this is one instance, contrasting the multiple claims against Cuomo.

The calls for an investigation have been echoed by other Democratic state and county lawmakers, aiming to hold Doorley accountable. Meanwhile, Monroe County Legislature Republicans have defended the Webster Police Department’s handling of the situation, highlighting Doorley’s challenging day as a backdrop to her behavior but emphasizing the need for respect towards law enforcement.

Doorley herself attributed her behavior to having a “bad day” following a taxing day dealing with serious crimes in the city. However, the Republican support for Doorley is underscored by a critique of Democrats’ focus, urging a stronger stance against violent crimes in the community.

Assemblyman Bronson, after reviewing the body camera footage and Doorley’s public statement, expressed concern over the disregard for law enforcement, especially given the potentially deadly outcomes of similar situations.

The case has now been referred to the state Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct by Governor Kathy Hochul, starting a process that could lead to various disciplinary actions depending on the findings.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.