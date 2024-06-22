NY bill would set maximum temperature for classrooms at 88

The state Legislature has passed a bill that would set a maximum temperature of 88 degrees in classrooms.

If the temperature went above 88 degrees, the classroom could be evacuated.

According to News10NBC’s Syracuse affiliate, school districts would have to have plans for when temperatures hit 82 or higher.

The bill is now headed to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk.

This comes the same week when local school districts, including the city of Rochester’s implemented a half-day schedule during the heat wave.