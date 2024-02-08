NY Comptroller’s Office investigating Avon police chief

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

AVON, N.Y. — The state Comptroller’s Office is investigating the Avon village police chief.

Avon Village Mayor Thomas Freeman says it’s an investigation into some bookkeeping issues by Chief Joseph Geer.

Avon Central School District Superintendent tells News10NBC that the FBI is investigating whether someone submitted false claims for working for the school district. But he would not confirm whether that investigation involves Chief Geer, who is one of the district’s school resource officers.

Both the FBI and the state Comptroller’s office declined to comment.

Freeman says the chief is working as usual and he has “complete and total confidence” in Geer. He expects the inquiry to be wrapped up by the end of the month.

News10NBC reached out to Geer but has not heard back.