NY introduces tool to fight benefit-skimming attacks

Months after food stamp recipients in Monroe County had their benefits stolen through card skimming, New York State is introducing a new tool to prevent that.

A new lock-and-unlock tool has been added to the Connect-EBT app. Card users will be able to lock their card when they’re not using it, so that scammers can’t drain the benefits from the card.

More than 1,100 people in Monroe County had their benefits stolen in skimming attacks back in October.