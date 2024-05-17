NY Israeli Consulate spokesperson in Rochester to show solidarity with Jewish community

Representative of NY Israeli consulate in Rochester to show solidarity with Jewish community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Standing in solidarity with the Jewish community, New York Israeli Consulate spokesperson Itay Milner visited the Rochester area today to address what he calls a rise in anti-Semitism across the U.S. as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continues.

“It’s time to show solidarity and common support and I’m honored to be here,” Milner said.

While acknowledging the tragic loss of innocent civilians in Gaza, Hamas releasing hostages is the only path Milner sees toward there being a cease-fire.

“For this war to be over, two things need to happen: The first one and the most important one is to bring back our own people,” Milner said. “There are casualties, but it takes time, and also bin Laden was not terminated in the first year after 9/11 and those things take time.”

But if you ask Robert MacFarlane, who spent the afternoon protesting the war outside Rep. Joseph Morelle’s office, the cease-fire needs to happen now.

“I don’t know how the hostages are going to survive more of this destruction that Israel is perpetuating in Gaza,” MacFarlane said.

When it comes to campus protests, MacFarlane says that the encampment at the University of Rochester was peaceful and students who have been suspended should be reinstated.

“I didn’t hear about any kind of damage to the building. There was no violence and any other students or anyone else. I feel that that is a severe punishment,” MacFarlane said.

But if you ask Milner, the right to protest should never involve making Jewish students feel uncomfortable, and he hopes his visit shows Israeli students that they have support.

“You have to draw the line when this manifestation of political feelings cross the line into something that is starting to disrupt,” Milner said.

In the meantime, MacFarlane says that he and others will continue to protest until the war is over.

“If I could wave a magic wand, there would be a ceasefire, the hostages would be released, humanitarian aid would be flooding into Gaza, instead of more death and destruction,” MacFarlane said.

Milner says he planned to meet with the Jewish Federation before heading to Syracuse to meet with other Jewish leaders and local officials.