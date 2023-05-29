NY Museum of Transportation is open for the season

RUSH, N.Y. – That means the trolley rides are back too. Rides are included with admission.

The museum tells us it’s the only trolley ride in New York State. The trolley takes you on a 20-minute trip through the countryside.

One museum trustee tells us, that it’s good to be back.

“It’s great, really, all set for another busy season,” said Jim Dierks, Trustee, NY Museum of Transportation.

Inside the museum are exhibits including a huge model railroad that runs three trains at once, a model of the old Rochester Subway, and the Midtown Plaza Monorail.