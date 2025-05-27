NY Republicans oppose plastic reduction bill, citing cost concerns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Republicans criticized Democrats’ efforts to pass the “Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act.”

The bill aims to require large companies selling products in the state to reduce plastic packaging use by 30% over the next 12 years.

Republicans argued that the financial burden on companies would be too expensive and could potentially force some businesses to close.

“Grocery stores will not carry certain items, or if they do, they’ll be infinitely more expensive. Because as their costs are going to go up, your costs are going to go up. That’s how things work, folks,” said Sen. Rob Oritt.

Sen. Samra Brouk, representing Rochester, is a co-sponsor of the bill. News10NBC reached out to her for comment and is waiting for a response.

