NY sees rise in people hospitalized with COVID-19

Officials with the New York State Department of Health say the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is going up.

The numbers are still low when compared to the numbers at the peak of the pandemic. But the latest data show more than 100 COVID patients are admitted to the hospital every day. That’s a 22 percent increase over last week.

On average, about 824 COVID cases are reported across the state every day.

The Department of Health is encouraging people with COVID symptoms to get tested.