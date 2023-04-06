NY shuts down ‘Steamin’ Weenie’ websites, which impersonated official state websites

ALBANY, N,Y. – The New York State Attorney General shut down two websites that mimicked New York Department of State websites in order to overcharge people for services.

The real DOS website is in the picture on the left. The one on the right is one of the fakes.

Thomas Romano and his company called “Steamin’ Weenie” mimicked the DOS’s division of corporations site, and charged people far more to file business-related documents than the DOS actually charges.

Romano and “Steamin’ Weenie” paid more than $44,000 in penalties.