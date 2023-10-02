NY State announces 18K jobs available to asylum seekers and migrants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The state identified more than 18,000 job openings with nearly 400 employers willing to hire migrants and asylum seekers who have legal work status in the United States. This includes job openings in accommodation and food services, healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, and administrative support.

Employers were identified through a portal where they could inform the state that they would welcome newly authorized people into their workforce. A registration process where asylum seekers and migrants with work authorization can register for assistance has been established. A team of 70 state personnel representing 16 state agencies lead an outreach program to identify business needs and assess asylum seekers and migrants’ skills and expertise.

There will also be a public awareness campaign to help more employers articulate their business needs and welcome asylum seekers and migrants with work authorizations into their workforce. The Labor Department will expand their outreach to employers through social media and digital channels and begin circulating a digital flyer, which direct employers to the department’s intake form.