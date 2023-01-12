NY State encourages residents to check FCC’s new broadband map

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The deadline to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s new broadband availability map is Friday.

Broadband is the transmission of data with a high-speed internet connection. The FCC released a new map in November to show where broadband is and is not available across the country.

New York State is urging people to challenge the map if it says they have broadband services when they actually don’t. Here are the instructions to challenge the map, according to our Buffalo-area NBC affiliate: