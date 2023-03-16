NY State launches tool to help families determine if they qualify for childcare assistance

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State has launched an online tool to help parents and guardians to determine if they’re eligible for childcare assistance.

Families can complete a questionnaire from the state’s Office of Children and Family Services here. The questionnaire is available in 12 languages and can determine if families qualify for low-cost or no-cost childcare.

Over the past four years, the New York State Budget has dedicated $7.6 billion to childcare. The state’s Child Care Availability Task Force is working to develop a framework for how the state could implement universal child care.