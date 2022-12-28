NY State opens Excelsior Scholarship application for spring 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State on Tuesday opened the Excelsior Scholarship application for the spring 2023 semester. State residents can apply now through February 9 through this link.

The Excelsior Scholarship, in combination with other student financial aid, allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free.

Students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for a Spring Excelsior Scholarship award. Students must also:

Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including Summer and Winter terms); and

Be on track to graduate with an Associate’s Degree in two years or a Bachelor’s Degree in four years

The Excelsior Scholarship application is open to first-time students entering college in the Spring 2023 term and current college students who have never received the Excelsior Scholarship.

Students currently receiving an Excelsior Scholarship do not need to complete this application to receive continued award payments. Students eligible for the Excelsior Scholarship under the New York State DREAM Act can apply here.