NY State Police looking for missing Orlando man last seen in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking for Timothy J. Hilbert, who was reported missing after being last seen on November 15 at 10 a.m.

Hilbert, 52, was last seen leaving 2890 Conifer Dr. Canandaigua on foot in an unknown direction. He might be going to Avon or Livonia. Hilbert lives in in Orlando, Florida.

Description:

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 155 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Facial Hair: Gray beard

Last seen wearing:

Dark pants

Brown boots

Green hoodie with a leprechaun on the front

Black winter coat with a hood featuring brown fur

Gray knit hat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.