NY State Police looking for missing Orlando man last seen in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking for Timothy J. Hilbert, who was reported missing after being last seen on November 15 at 10 a.m.
Hilbert, 52, was last seen leaving 2890 Conifer Dr. Canandaigua on foot in an unknown direction. He might be going to Avon or Livonia. Hilbert lives in in Orlando, Florida.
Description:
- Height: 5’7”
- Weight: 155 lbs.
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Facial Hair: Gray beard
Last seen wearing:
- Dark pants
- Brown boots
- Green hoodie with a leprechaun on the front
- Black winter coat with a hood featuring brown fur
- Gray knit hat
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.