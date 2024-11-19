NY State Police looking for missing Orlando man last seen in Canandaigua

By News10NBC

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – New York State Police are looking for Timothy J. Hilbert, who was reported missing after being last seen on November 15 at 10 a.m.

Hilbert, 52, was last seen leaving 2890 Conifer Dr. Canandaigua on foot in an unknown direction. He might be going to Avon or Livonia. Hilbert lives in in Orlando, Florida.

Description:

  • Height: 5’7”
  • Weight: 155 lbs.
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Facial Hair: Gray beard

Last seen wearing:

  • Dark pants
  • Brown boots
  • Green hoodie with a leprechaun on the front
  • Black winter coat with a hood featuring brown fur
  • Gray knit hat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.