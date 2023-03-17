NY State releases report on high-speed rail proposals

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation has finally released a report on high-speed rail after 14 years of planning.

The DOT’s study considered five proposals. Its preferred plan calls for 273 miles of new track between Schenectady and Buffalo.

The new track would allow trains running between Niagara Falls and New York City to reach maximum speeds of 90 miles per hour. Some state lawmakers don’t see the need for it.

“It just doesn’t make sense to me. This cost a billion dollars for what benefit, slightly increased ridership?” said State Senator Patrick Gallivan who represents parts of Monroe, Wyoming, Livingston, and Erie counties.

Even if approved, the project would take around 25 years to complete.