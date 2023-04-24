NY State to receive $5.8 million for new addiction treatment programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday New York State announced that they are awarding over $5.8 million to providers in the state to establish comprehensive integrated outpatient treatment programs for addiction. This funding is being distributed through the State’s Opioid Settlement Fund.

The programs provide more opportunities to access person-centered comprehensive services, including medication treatment for opioid use disorder. These programs are designed to address the ongoing need for integrated treatment by centralizing these services in one location. Programs receiving this funding will operate both an outpatient treatment program and an opioid treatment program at the same site.

New York State is receiving more than $2 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

In Western NY, Huther Doyle Memorial Institute, Inc. in Rochester will receive $560,000, and Northpointe Council, Inc. in Lockport will receive $374,000.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.