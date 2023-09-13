NY State’s background check requirement for ammunition begins Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State’s new background check requirement for buying ammunition begins on Wednesday.

U.S. Supreme Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor issued an order on Tuesday rejecting the latest attempt to halt the new gun safety law from taking effect. New York State Police will be handling the background checks.

To pay for the background checks, customers will be charged an additional fee of $9 for firearms and $2.50 for ammunition.