NY to temporarily waive snowmobile registration for out-of-staters

Know any out-of-staters with a passion for snowmobiling? Tell them to start planning a trip to New York right now.

The Governor’s office has waived registration for out-of-state snowmobilers for the first two weekends in March.

The move is part of a plan to increase winter tourism and promote more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails in New York.