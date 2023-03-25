NYS AMBER Alert: 4-year-old and his mother abducted Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The RPD has activated a New York State AMBER alert for a 4-year-old that was abducted at 170 Fulton Avenue on Saturday at 1:30 a.m.

Michael Williams III is a 4-year-old Black male, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about three feet three inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. Michael was last seen wearing Paw Patrol t-shirt, gray and black pajama pants.

Michael was last seen with his mother, 24-year-old Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown, and has a tattoo of an elephant on her right wrist.

Police believe that Michael and his mother are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.