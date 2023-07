ALBANY, N.Y. – The app New York State launched to track people’s COVID-19 vaccination status will shut down later this month.

New York State launched the Excelsior Pass app back in March of 2021. This was to quickly check if someone was up to date on their COVID vaccines.

According to the Albany Times Union, the app has barely been used, and it costs the state at least $200K a month to maintain.

State officials say the app will shut down July 28.