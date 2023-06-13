NYS Assembly has until December to vote on Seneca Nation compact, possible Rochester-area casino

Whether Rochester gets a casino won’t be decided for awhile.

On Monday, News10NBC told you about a non-disclosure agreement between the Seneca Nation and New York State. The framework could include a Rochester casino, according to a Politico report.

The New York State Senate has already approved the 20-year contract for the Seneca Nation to operate casinos in the state. The Assembly is on deck to vote next.

Assemblyman Harry Bronson said after he learned of the leaked news, he approached leadership to negotiate a pause on any vote.

Bronson said they technically have until before Dec. 9 to vote. That’s when the Seneca Nation’s 20-year contract to operate casinos in New York State expires.

Bronson said he’s heard word of a potential casino in the Rochester area, outside of downtown. This has also been referred to as the “Rochester market.”

That’s all lawmakers know; the specifics aren’t public.

“It’s unusual, and I think it’s also inappropriate, quite frankly,” he said.

Bronson said assembly members are set to reconvene next week. But they’re nowhere near voting on this compact.

“We don’t have to take any action until December time frame, so we have time to wait,” said Bronson. “We have time to get answers to the questions that we’re asking. And hopefully have the governor’s office negotiate with the Senecas, a different proposal,” he said.

Assemblyman Demond Meeks said they are planning to meet with the governor’s office soon to discuss what they can. But since it’s a non-disclosure agreement, the governor’s office has been mum.

“It has to come back to the community, we have to have town hall meetings, open discussions with members of the community, see exactly where they stand at,” said Meeks.

At the end of the day, Meeks the community has to be a part of the process.

“We’ve started having some of those conversations,” he said. “And thus far, I haven’t received a large number of people who say, ‘Hey we support something like this,’” said Meeks. “An overwhelming majority of those who I spoke to are opposed but we’ll continue to have these conversations.”

Besides the location, Bronson said he’s concerned because jobs at a Seneca-run casino would not be union jobs.